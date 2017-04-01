Nigerian Lady Loses N5Million She Was Paid After Losing Her Job To Church’s

A Nigerian lady is now reportedly dealing with depression, after allegedly losing N5million she was paid after she was laid off her job to a Micro-Finance bank which came to speak to the church members about micro finance investment.

Facebook user, Nora Oma Snow who disclosed this wrote;

“Wetin dey Pepper Nora for body:

So I have not heard from this friend since January, I assumed we all have been dealing with life .

Only for us to have a heart to heart talk on whatsapp today;and she confessed that she has been dealing with depression.

She is a strong member of one the top three Pentecostal churches in Nigeria.

One Sunday , sometime last year, this investment company came to speak to the church members about this micro finance investment.

Like an average gullible Nigerian, who lets their guards down , don’t ask questions , throws all caution into the air;once they hear my pastor said,once they hear something from someone standing on the altar in their church ; she invested 5 million naira (five million naira) of her hard earned money she was paid off after she was laid off from work . And this is how all this prominent Church members money entered voice mail.

As I write ,EFCC don waka for this case self tire.

As a Nigerian, when you buy kwili kwili on the highway and sees puff puff when you open it ,you somehow deal with it because the transaction was done on the highway. You took a chance. Deep down you were prepared.

When you lose your money to MMM , you somehow deal with it because people were at least warned.

But how about when you lose your money in your church? A church that is supposed to be the epitome of morality?

When one of the top churches in Nigeria gives a company their podium, the opportunity to stand on their altar and convince its members to invest in a company that defrauds them, you realize that Nigeria as a country is irredeemable.

I only withheld the name of this church on the request of my friend. She and other members who lost their money are stuck, hopeless and powerless. I wish I have any legal advice to even give her.

Nigerians! Nigerians! Nigerians!

Be diligent! Stop letting your guards down because one person has pastor this or that attached to their names.

Personally besides real estate, I don’t and won’t make any monetary investments when it come to naija. I no get strength.

If like come with 100% interest rate, I no dey do!! My double shifts and sleepless can not become another inspirational social media story.Mba mu

Biko, if you have any legal advice to give my friend to help her recover her money, biko make una help her.

Details of the company and the investments are below. If you know this company; you better run for your life too.”