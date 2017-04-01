Home | News | General | Should Married Men Be On Snapchat? Skuki Peeshaun Asks On Behalf Of Intimidated Married Fan
Should Married Men Be On Snapchat? Skuki Peeshaun Asks On Behalf Of Intimidated Married Fan



  3 hours 53 minutes ago
So Nigerian singers, Skuki Peeshaun had an exchange with a follower over their latest single titled ‘Forkanizer’. The follower who asked when the duo will stop intimidating married men, as girls are already twerking on Snapchat, got an interesting reply of ‘if married men should be on Snapchat’ from the singers.

Here’s their exchange;

Skuki Peeshaun

