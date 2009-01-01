Home | News | General | Apologise to Buhari or face legal action - Herdsmen tell Fayose

- The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association asks Governor Ayodele Fayose to tender a public apology for making inaccurate statements on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari

- The association alleges that while other Nigerians were praying for the president’s quick recovery, Fayose was praying for Buhari to die

- The group says it will go after Fayose legally should he fail to tender an apology over his utterances

Fulani herdsmen have called on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state to apologise to Muhammadu Buhari for making disparaging statements on the president’s health or face legal action.

The national coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Garus Gololo who made the call on Monday August 21, at a news conference in Makurdi, Benue state, said Fayose must tender a public apology for making unguarded statements on the health of the president, The Nation reports.

The herdsmen association said should the governor fail to apologise, it will go after him legally.

The coordinator said: “We MACBA have met at our level here and resolved that the Ekiti State governor should publicly apologize to Nigeria President who he had mocked and made several comments he is not morally and professionally supposed to said.

”We know that while other Nigerians were praying for PMB quick recovery, Fayose was praying for Mr President to die. He even went ahead asking people to begin to address him as the next president of Nigeria while Buhari is still alive, but thank God, Buhari did not die.

”So, our president is back to the country to continue with the governance of Nigeria. It is now our turn to demand for Fayose to apologize or we will go after him legally."

Meanwhile, Governor Ayodele Fayose has expressed delight over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical treatment in London.

The president returned to the country on Saturday, August 19 after spending more than 100 days outside of the country for medical treatment.

Premium Times reports that the Ekiti governor spoke after a brief meeting with some Peoples Democratic Party governors and leaders on Monday, August 21.

