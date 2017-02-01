Home | News | General | Anambra: You can’t buy our c’ttee, Wike, Fayose warn PDP members

By Vincent Uuumadu

Awka—CHAIRMAN of the panel on the Anambra State Ward Congress, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his counterpart from Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, said yesterday, in Awka that unlike what was happening in the past, Anambra politicians would never buy members of their committee.

Addressing the governorship aspirants and their supporters, who turned out in large numbers to find out modalities for yesterday’s ward congress of the party, the two governors reminded politicians in the state that it was only by working together and putting aside their differences that PDP could take over the government in Anambra State.

Wike said: “We must work together and put our differences aside and make sure that PDP comes back and takes over Anambra State. And whether you like or not, power comes from God. You can take the ticket and you may not be able to win the election. All of you know that some of us passed through this exercise, but God said we are going to be there and we are there.

“Not because we are stronger; not because we have money, but because God said at His appointed time, you are the one to be there. It is only agents of other political parties that would want to cause trouble, but if you are a true believer of PDP, you know that we have to work as a family.

“I want to say that nobody can buy this committee. We have told the aspirants that if any of their supporters makes trouble, the person will be disqualified. And with two of us, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and with me as chairman of this panel, no money can change our decision.

“That is why I said, let us respect ourselves by doing the right thing. We are going to do a transparent election. If you are popular, go to your ward. You cannot be popular at the party secretariat here. Nobody can hijack the election and that is why we advise everybody to go to his ward and participate in the election.

“I can tell you that if you like to hijack anything, before you hijack, we have cancelled it. Nobody can meet us in any hotel and beg that we should accept their result; everything must be done at the party secretariat.

On his part, Fayose appealed to PDP members to have the interest of the party in mind in whatever they do, adding that it was not good for any aspirant to be linked to violence (because some are already saying it now that if it does not work in their way, they will scatter the election).

He said: “APGA has done their own and I watched it on the television. I know APC will still do their own and whether na kolo kolo or kulu kulu, they will still do it and in their style of the more you look, the less you see.But this PDP election should start with orderliness.

“Our position is that if you are linked to violence, you are disqualified, not only in that ward, but in the whole process, you are gone.”

