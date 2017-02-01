Home | News | General | Edo Assembly lift suspension of ex-Speaker, Majority Leader

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN CITY—The Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, lifted the suspension of its former Speaker, Mr Justin Okonoboh, and Majority Leader, Foly Ogedengbe.

Okonoboh, Edo Speaker

The House resolution followed the recommendations of an Ad-hoc Committee which had the new Deputy Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoro, as Chairman.

However, the House said that the suspension of the former deputy speaker, Mrs. Elizabeth Ativie and the member representing Esan North-East II, Mr. Magnus-Desmond Ezehi, will remain until they showed cooperation with the committee.

Okonoboh, who represents Igueben constituency, Ativie and Ogedengbe were impeached by 19 members over alleged gross misconduct.

The member representing Akoko Edo I, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, was elected as the new Speaker.

The chairman of the committee explained to the House that the former speaker and majority leader were “seemingly cooperative” with investigations while Ativie and Igbas allegedly showed no respect to the committee and the House as at the time of submitting its preliminary report.

Edoro also noted some of the property of the Assembly had been returned by the two suspended members.

“Consequently, the suspension of the members, Okonoboh and Ogedengbe, is hereby lifted, while Ativie and Igbas remain suspended,” Adjoto said shortly after the resolution was passed, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has reconstituted its Principal Officers Council and 23 House committees.

