Ensure strict compliance with broadcast code, el-Rufai tells NBC
- 3 hours 59 minutes ago
By Ben Agande
KADUNA—GOVERNOR Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to ensure broadcast stations adhere strictly to the broadcast code to stem hate and divisive messages.
Governor el-Rufai, who said this in his goodwill message at a parley organised by NBC with station owners, station managers and heads of political desk in Kaduna yesterday, stressed that stakeholders must stop giving prominence to purveyors of hate speech that threaten national unity and security.
el-Rufai, represented by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said radio station owners and managers must give priority to issues that promote national unity, love and harmony.
On his part, NBC’s Director General, Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, urged broadcast media to be fair, objective and balanced.
in their daily reportage.
He said: “We must not allow broadcast media to be compromised and used by politicians. Broadcast operators must be aware of hate speeches across the country, which is dangerous.”
