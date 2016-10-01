Home | News | General | Youths to Loyibo, PNDPC: Don’t insult Clark; PANDEF’s recognised regional body

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

WARRI—YOUTHS and agitating groups of Urhobo ethnic nationality in Delta State, yesterday, warned the newly-formed Pan Niger Delta Peoples’ Congress, PNDPC, and its Coordinator, Chief Mike Loyibo, to desist from anta-gonising the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and the Convener, Chief Edwin Clark.

High chief Mike Loyibo

The youths said PANDEF was the accepted regional platform of the Niger Delta region and Clark, the national leader.

In a statement after an emergency meeting of Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, ex-agitators of the ethnic group and Urhobo Security and Peace Network, UYLA Secretary, Mr. Vincent Oyibode, said Urhobo youths and agitators “declared our total support and loyalty to PANDEF, led by Chief Clark.”

They said it was rude of Loyibo, some militants and anti-Niger Delta leaders to seek to overthrow a regional leadership headed by Chief Clark.

They noted that the so-called Niger Delta Fighters for Urhobo Resource Control and some other groups mentioned as having given mandate to new leaders were faceless, adding “if he knows any person in those groups and they gave him that mandate, such person or group should come on air in the electronic media and be visible.

“PANDEF is a non-partisan, non-religious and independent organisation that accommodates all persons in the states of the Niger Delta— all ethnic groups are well represented in PANDEF. The forum was founded in August 2016 under the guidance and able leadership of Chief Clark.

“We want to advise Mike Loyibo to desist from betraying the genuine struggle of the Niger Delta people by PANDEF. PANDEF has been accepted by all as a regional organisation, not Ijaw affairs.

“Loyibo should first think of how he can be relevant in his own local government and Ijaw nation before graduating to the entire Niger Delta region. Thank God some of the Ijaw leaders he mentioned denied him because they are PANDEF members.”

