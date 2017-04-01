Home | News | General | NLC, NULGE join demand for LG autonomy

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—In furtherance to the agitation for local government autonomy, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has joined Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in calling on the National Assembly and states’ Assemblies to speedily pass the bill into law.

Labour made the call, yesterday, during a rally in Calabar, Cross River State, to support local government autonomy.

State Chairman of NLC, Mr. John Ushie, stated that the 1999 Constitution guarantees local government autonomy, but that the right has been denied them over time.

According to him, this has rendered local governments incapacitated and made them unable to deliver their statutory services to the masses.

Also speaking, President of NULGE in the state, Mr. Godwin Ayendi, described local government autonomy as real and practical in a democracy.

Receiving the unions’ petition, Speaker of the state’s House, Mr. John Lebo, said the cry for local government autonomy is not only NULGE’s, but of the lawmakers and that the House will do everything possible for its actualisation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General