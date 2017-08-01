Home | News | General | S-West will continue to support Buhari — Senator Boroffice

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Robert Boroffice yesterday said that the South West geo-political zone of the country will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, just as he welcomed him from London after his medical vacation.

President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. AUG 19 2017.

Boroffice who doubles as the South-West zonal coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, NCBSG, however declared that the President will continue to lead the country on the path of purposeful leadership and economic revival.

In a statement he personally signed for the group, Senator Boroffice who expressed gratitude to Nigerians for the fervent prayers and fraternal solidarities showered on President Muhammadu Buhari during his medical vacatiion, said, “The euphoria, enthusiasm and widespread jubilations that heralded the arrival of Mr President from the nooks and crannies of Nigeria represent a spontaneous testimony that the support base of Mr President has expanded across zones, his popularity has risen higher and his acceptability rating has soared higher.

“The NCBSG is particularly delighted that at every opportunity, Mr President has shown Nigerians that he is as much a trusted democrat as he is a firm believer in the rule of law.

“With the transfer of presidential powers to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in accordance with section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Mr President has further enriched his democratic credentials.”

“In the light of the above, we likewise salute the leadership acumen of the Vice President and commend his outstanding efforts which addressed secessionist agitations in the absence of Mr President.

“The NCBSG wishes to assure all Nigerians that Mr President will continue to justify the massive confidence reposed in him.

