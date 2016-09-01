Home | News | General | Crises brew over Enugu LG elections

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—CRISIS have erupted in most local government areas of Enugu State following the on-going selection of candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the scheduled November local government council polls.

In Igboeze North local government area, the two divides of Umuozzi and Umunano that make up the council area are engaged in bitter brawl over which divide should produce the next council chairman for the council.

A chieftain of the PDP from the Umuozzi divide, Mr. Ike Onuh , in an interview with Vanguard said his divide should respect an existing accord of rotation between the two divides of Enugu-Ezike.

He maintained that Umuozzi which is currently holding the caretaker chairmanship position of the council should hands off the position and allow Umunano to produce the candidate for the position.

He said that Umuozzi is holding the current caretaker chairmanship based on negotiation that it was an appointment and not an elective position.

He affirmed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was aware of the agreement and should prevail on Umuozzi to allow Umunano take the post.

Onuh said: “There has been a sharing formula between Umuozzi and Umunano since the late Igwe James Mamah (Ifesinachi motors) was leader of Igboeze , particularly of the issue of council chairmanship.

“Umuozzi pleaded to be given caretaker chairmanship so that during election, Umunano will take it. It is therefore strange now that Ozzi is insisting it will continue.

“My position is that if you don’t respect agreement today because it does not favour you, when it comes to your turn of favour, nobody will be sympathetic to you.”

It was learnt that Umuozzi is contending that Umunano has so many of their people holding several appointments which was reason why they are demanding that they continue with council chairmanship.

But Onuh said that appointments are outside the jurisdiction of the council agreement and subject to external influences beyond the control of the local government.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General