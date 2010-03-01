Home | News | General | Buhari Support group begs NASS to approve $29.9b loan

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Buhari Support Organization, BSO, in Enugu state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to use the season of his return from medical vacation to press the national assembly to approve the long applied $29.9 billion loan for national development.

The group while rejoicing on the return of the president to resume his duties, said Buhari has come back to continue as a matter of urgent national importance the works of fixing physical and social deficit infrastructure.

In a statement, yesterday by the state BSO chairman, Chief Anike Nwoga and the Secretary, Mr. Godwin Onwusi, the group said the loan will pull Nigeria out of recession and fix the needed infrastructure.

Part of the statement read: “We implore you to appeal to the National Assembly to immediately approve the $29.9 billion foreign loans to get Nigeria out of recession and back to work. It insults our imagination that our distinguished senators and honourable members who were able to table 33 items of amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in one day and pass almost all in one day, are taking over one year to approve all the foreign loans.”

The group contended that in the midst of the plunge in oil revenue and the fear that oil prices may not rise soon; it was its view that more loans be obtained to quickly diversify the economy and provide the economic security as mentioned in his speech.

“We are making this request because it is better to harvest your uncommon acceptability by the international community to secure more loans. There is no doubt that the international community admire your integrity . More loans will not only exit us from recession, but will enable you to add more mega watts of electricity, reverse the archaic idea of revamping the old gauge rail lines, instead of modern standard gauge.”

