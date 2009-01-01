Home | News | General | Fayose, Wike Talk Tough On Primaries
Fayose, Wike Talk Tough On Primaries



Governors Nyesom Wike of  Rivers State and Ayo Fayose of  Ekiti State who are in Anambra State to supervise the ward  congress of the PDP, yesterday, threatened to disqualify any aspirant found to be fomenting trouble in any part of the state.

The two governors, who are leading the five member panel appointed by the national headquarters of PDP to supervise the congress, said the ability of the party to win the November 18 poll would depend on the unity shown by the aspirants.

The various aspirants and their supporters had besieged the state headquarters of the party to find out how the committee would go about the exercise, but members of the panel suspended their meeting with the aspirants temporarily to address them.

Wike said that PDP has the capacity to win the November election, if members of the party worked together, warning that anyone who thought he could cut corners must be deceiving himself because the committee would not condone that.

He assured them that the congress must take place in the field and the correct result announced, noting that the problem of PDP in the state was mistrust among members.

According to him, only one person will be the governor and they should also realise that it is God that gives power.

Fayose, on his part, said that any ward that engaged in irregularity would be disqualified and advised them to go to their various wards where they had been assigned to work.

Chairman of the caretaker committee, Professor ABC Nwosu, had earlier explained that those to conduct the exercise would be people from outside their senatorial zones.

