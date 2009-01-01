Home | News | General | What we will do if Fayose fails to apologise – Fulani herdsmen

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, the umbrella body of Fulani Herdsmen, on Monday warned the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari over his disparaging comments on the President’s health.

The National Coordinator of the body, Alhaji Garus Gololo, warned that should Fayose fail to apologise to Buhari, the body will drag him to court.

Speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Gololo said rather than execute his constitutional duty of providing good governance which he was elected for, Fayose chose to attack Buhari while on a hospital bed.

According to Gololo, “We MACBA have met at our level here and resolved that the Ekiti State governor should publicly apologise to Nigeria’s President who he had mocked and made several comments he is not morally and professionally supposed to.

“We know that while other Nigerians were praying for PMB quick recovery, Fayose was praying for Mr. President to die. He even went ahead asking people to begin to address him as the next president of Nigeria while Buhari is still alive, but thank God, Buhari did not die.

“So, our president is back to the country to continue with the governance of Nigeria. It is now our turn to demand Fayose to apologize or we will go after him legally.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General