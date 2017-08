Biafra, Not Restructuring Or Igbo Presidency Is Our Ultimate Target - Uwazuruike Tells Buhari

Leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and founder of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has dismissed President Buhari’s stand on Nigeria’s unity.

Buhari had in his broadcast, shortly on his return from a medical trip in London, said Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, adding that every Nigerian is free to reside in any part of the country of his or her choice.

But in a reaction to the broadcast, Uwazuruike, who spoke through Biafra Director of Information, Mazi Chris Mocha, yesterday, at BIM’s Regional office, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area said nobody can stop God’s plan for granting Biafra an independence from Nigeria.