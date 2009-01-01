Home | News | General | Buhari is doing well, APC never promised Nigerians miracles – Oshiomhole

The immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has asserted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, never promised Nigerians miracles.

Oshiomhole made the remark while maintaining that the party had done well since assuming power two years ago.

Speaking on Channels television, on Monday night, Oshiomhole said APC can not fix what took years to destroy.

He said, “The party has done very well, we didn’t promise miracle, there are no miracles in the life of a nation.

“What took several years to be destroyed cannot be fixed in two years. Yes, we have less than two years to go, but I believe that a couple of things have changed; in fact many things have changed.”

The former governor also commended Buhari’s nationwide speech, saying douse tension arising across the country.

“That speech douse tensions, a lot of the tensions are being sponsored by people who have lost out of power.

“It is those who were victims of some of the struggles of this government, whether they were benefiting from insecurity or they were merchants of free money from the NNPC and other sources, those who are being called upon to account for the things they stole.

“They have a lot of money to throw around, and given the level of unemployment in the country, it’s very easy to assemble people, give them N2000 each to protest with placards. Suddenly these people have become ethnic champions.”

