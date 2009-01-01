MASSOB: Buhari is a hypocrite to believe in one Nigeria
Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said it is “hypocritical of President Muhammadu Buhari to believe in one Nigeria.”
MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu said this while disagreeing with the President’s remark on the unity of Nigeria.
Buhari in his address to the nation, following his return from London, where he spent over 100-days had harped on the unity of Nigeria.
However, Madu, in a statement said: “We the people of Biafra can never be deceived by a man fully blooded with religious, ethnic sentimental and hatred against the people of Biafra.
“Buhari in his inner sense of reasoning believes that with his kinsmen occupying the military positions of service chiefs, including all the most senior military offices/positions, he will easily crush Biafra.
“Maybe with his intimidating tendencies over Igbo governors, National Assembly members, religious/opinion/ political leaders, he still thinks he can crush Biafra.”
