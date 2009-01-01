Home | News | General | Buhari is a hypocrite who thinks he can crush Biafra - MASSOB responds to President’s live broadcast

- A leader of MASSOB Uchenna Madu, disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable

- The group stated that ‘Biafrans’ can never be deceived by a man fully blooded with religious, ethnic sentimental and hatred against the people of Biafra

- They stated that Buhari thinks he can crush Biafra with his intimidating tendencies over Igbo Governors, National Assembly members, religious/opinion/ political leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a ‘hypocrite’ for believing in one Nigeria, by the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

According to reports, the group’s position was made public in a statement signed by one of its leaders Uchenna Madu.

NAIJ.com gathers that the statement was released in response to the speech delivered by the President upon his return from the United Kingdom, in which he harped on the unity of the nation.

Madu disagreed with the President’s remarks, stating: “We the people of Biafra can never be deceived by a man fully blooded with religious, ethnic sentimental and hatred against the people of Biafra.

“Buhari in his inner sense of reasoning believes that with his kinsmen occupying the military positions of service chiefs, including all the most senior military offices/positions, he will easily crush Biafra.

“Maybe with his intimidating tendencies over Igbo governors, National Assembly members, religious/opinion/ political leaders, he still thinks he can crush Biafra.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger chapter lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast denouncing inflammatory statements capable of causing chaos in the country.

Rev. Mathias Echioda, the state CAN chairman, also commended the President’s resoluteness that the country’s unity was not negotiable.

