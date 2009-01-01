Home | News | General | Nigerian woman lands into trouble as police arrest her for allegedly killing boyfriend in India (photo)

- The police in India have arrested a Nigerian woman identified as Evelyn Uzodinma over the death of her boyfriend

- The couple was said to have had a fight on Saturday, August 19, before he lost his life

- Investigation revealed that the police have registered a murder case against Evelyn

Nigerian woman identified as Evelyn Uzodinma has been arrested by Indian police for killing her boyfriend popularly known as Godfrey Izzu Chibueze.

According to investigations by the police Evelyn, on Saturday, August 19, Evelyn stabbed 30 year- old-Godfrey, during a quarrel outside their house in West Delhi, Pulsh reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that all her efforts to revive dead boyfriend by rushing him to a hospital yielded no result.

Evelyn Uzodinma cuddling the lifeless body of Eze in the hospital. Photo credit: Facebook

READ ALSO: CAN lauds Buhari’s nationwide broadcast

According to hindustantimes, the duo were known to quarrel often; they both lived together at a rented house in Uttam Nagar’s D block. Chibueze ran a garments business, and Evelyn operated a food stall.

It was said that the couple had a fight around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, before Godfrey’s death.

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It was learnt that the Neighbors also informed the police they were aware that the couple fighting.

An unidentified police officer said during the fight, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Chibueze on his left hand, causing him to bleed excessively.

Police were said to have registered a murder case against Evelyn while awaiting for an autopsy report for further clarity on Chibueze’s death.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the police in Lagos on Thursday, June 8, arrested a pastor, Adedoyin Oyekan killed a 7-year old boy and buried his head on his church’s altar in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Watch NAIJ.com TV video of old woman loses her son to cultists:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General