Despite the efforts of the 'cabal' to make Buhari seem healthy, the President's first day in office was a huge disappointment - Popular media alleges

- According to Sahara Reporters, President Muhammadu Buhari is in no better shape now than when he left, despite the manipulative efforts of the cabal

- They allege that he cannot stay composed and alert for more than 10 minutes before lapsing into some serious crisis and coughing badly

- According to sources within the presidency, the narrative put forth that the President will work from home because his office is being renovated is false

Despite the spin efforts of the presidential ‘cabal’ over the return of Muhammadu Buhari, the President’s health has still not really improved, Sahara Reporters reports.

According to the report by the popular online media organization, after being overjoyed at the prospect of welcoming back a much healthier President, Aso Rock insiders were quickly disillusioned by the image of the President whom they saw.

The report further alleges that despite the manipulative moves made by the cabal within 24 hours of Buhari’s arrival, several sources within the presidency stated that the President is in no better shape than when he left.

They allege that he cannot stay composed and alert for more than 10 minutes before lapsing into some serious crisis and coughing badly.

The report further alleges that Buhari had been persuaded by the cabal to return in order to appease his base, despite being told by his doctors to stay back for another one month.

The cabal’s strategy to keep up appearances was to prevent the President from making off-hand statements that could reveal the true state of his health.

In order to achieve this, they would release short clips of him cracking jokes or laughing when they started allowing him receive visitors in London.

This was only after he had achieved some semblance of normalcy after intensive treatment.

Even the live 7am broadcast on his first day at work which was supposed to douse tension over the President’s health and make him look good was reportedly condemned by many Nigerians who stated that the speech did not go far enough and that Buhari still did not disclose the true state of his health.

Instead of that, Buhari chose to lash out at the division caused by Biafra agitators while vaguely condemning the quit notice issued to Igbos by Arewa youths.

He also touched on the insecurity caused by Boko Haram.

Despite the fact that photos were released later in the day showing the President meeting with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, sources allege that there was nothing really to show for the meeting as Buhari was only present for a few minutes.

Despite the entire ‘charade’ however, the President’s Special Assistant on Media stated that Buhari could return back to UK for further treatment.

This seems to be in contrast to the picture of good health that the cabal has been painting.

Another point of concern was when it was disclosed that the President was working from home because his office was being renovated.

Sources revealed that this was false.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria after 105 days away from work.

He spent 103 days in the UK receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport by staff, aides, and some APC Governor's including Rochas Okorocha.

