Home | News | General | See this 'ogbonge' gym where people 'eat to lose weight' (photos)
Despite the efforts of the 'cabal' to make Buhari seem healthy, the President’s first day in office was a huge disappointment - Popular media alleges
PDP diaspora reveals what party must do to win 2019 presidency

See this 'ogbonge' gym where people 'eat to lose weight' (photos)



  • 2 hours 46 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

NAIJ.com came across some rather interesting photos of a gym where people are reportedly served food after a workout session.

Do you feel the need to lose weight but can't think of anything to motivate you? This gym seems to have what most people might consider some form of 'motivation'.

According to pictures which have been circulating online, a gym located somewhere in the heart of Lagos state, has found a way to keep its customers coming back, by serving hot, delicious food to its attendees.

By registering and working out in the gym, you are entitled to a hot plate of any food of choice, ranging from moi-moi to jollof rice to boiled yam and plantain with sauce, to beans.

See this 'ogbonge' gym where people 'eat to lose weight'

The gym attendees are served food in the gym. Photo: Twitter/ItsBollyLomo

See gym where attendees are reportedly served food after working out

The gym attendees sit down to eat after a workout session. Photo: Twitter/@11_AMgirl

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

See this 'ogbonge' gym where people 'eat to lose weight' (photos)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 405