See this 'ogbonge' gym where people 'eat to lose weight' (photos)

NAIJ.com came across some rather interesting photos of a gym where people are reportedly served food after a workout session.

Do you feel the need to lose weight but can't think of anything to motivate you? This gym seems to have what most people might consider some form of 'motivation'.

According to pictures which have been circulating online, a gym located somewhere in the heart of Lagos state, has found a way to keep its customers coming back, by serving hot, delicious food to its attendees.

By registering and working out in the gym, you are entitled to a hot plate of any food of choice, ranging from moi-moi to jollof rice to boiled yam and plantain with sauce, to beans.

The gym attendees are served food in the gym. Photo: Twitter/ItsBollyLomo

The gym attendees sit down to eat after a workout session. Photo: Twitter/@11_AMgirl

