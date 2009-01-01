Home | News | General | PDP diaspora reveals what party must do to win 2019 presidency

The South African chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the party to carry its diaspora members along if it desires to regain the presidency in 2019.

The director of media of the PDP South Africa, Emeka Johnson, in a statement issued on Monday, August 21, advised the constitution reviews committee of the party to widen the playing field for diaspora participation and all-inclusive politicking.

According to Mr Johnson, the PDP needs the diasporas now more than ever if it desires to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, The Nation reports.

He said: “PDP still have great minds and articulate political eggheads that would do the yeoman’s jobs highly needed to change the status quo at Aso Rock. One such veritable arm begging to be used effectively is the Diaspora PDP.

“If the party means changing the present Change Mantra and quagmire the nation had unfortunately found herself. If she means harnessing for the larger good of the abundant human, material and natural resources, God had bestowed on the people and land of Nigeria. If she targets merit over mediocrity and desires to join the modern world of growth and development, the Diaspora arm is important."

The party chieftain said the rejuvenation of the political landscape in Nigeria rests on the abundant resources prevalent in the Diaspora PDP

“With over 54 Diaspora chapters at inception and many smaller branches and units across the globe, one wonders what the mother body is waiting for than to cash on these seemingly advantageous qualities and quantities," the party chieftain stated.

