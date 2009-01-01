Home | News | General | Femi Fani-Kayode condemns Buhari’s presidential broadcast

- Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode condemned the presidential broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari

- Fani-Kayode president Buhari must restraint his discourse with the opposition and those that do not agree with him

- He said if the president really wants Nigeria to remain one then he must desist from his dangerous and provocative rhetoric

Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister has reacted to presidential broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari saying it is ''uninspiring''.

Punch reports that Fani-Kayode said Buhari could not apologized to Nigerians ''for the ineptitude and sheer incompetence that his government has displayed over the last 2 years not only insulted Nigerians but also threatened them''.

NAIJ.com gathered he said if the president wants to enhance national unity and wants Nigeria to remain one then he must treat all Nigerians like human beings and as equals.

According to him,''The president did not make any attempt to reach out to the people to build bridges and to calm the troubled waters and that he needs to appreciate the fact that times have changed and that he cannot impose his will on others.

''He must exhibit a much higher degree of sobriety and accommodation of contrary and dissenting views and he must display far more sensitivity, understanding and restraint in his interactions and discourse with the opposition and those that do not agree with him.

''If he wants to enhance national unity, which is of course a noble and righteous venture, and if he really wants Nigeria to remain one then he must desist from his dangerous and provocative rhetoric, he must treat all Nigerians like human beings and as equals.

''Since the president mentioned the late and revered Chief Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the Ikemba Nnewi, the former Head of State of the old Biafra and the Eze Gburugburu of the Igbo, in his morning address let me add the following.

''If this great man were still alive today to witness what his Igbo people have been subjected to over the last two years under the Buhari administration he would have been the first to insist on Biafra all over again.

''And the truth is that Ojukwu, Major Chukwuemeka Kaduna Nzeogwu and the great Zik of Africa, the Owelle of Onitsha, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe have collectively resurrected in a young lion from the east called Nnamdi Kanu who he must handle with the utmost care.

''What the president is unable to grasp and fails to comprehend is this: we are not children, we are not animals and we refuse to be second class citizens.

''All the president’s sinister and inappropiate talk about ''red lines'' and his insidious threats of bloodshed and bloodflow cannot change that and neither is anyone intimidated. Such talk is reckless, dangerous, irresponsible and inappropriate.

''Finally the President expressed his concerns about the social media. The truth is that the internet has always been the nightmare of tyrants and dictators all over the world ever since it came into existence.

''Now that our president has acknowledged his disdain and hate for this medium we will increase our efforts to make life more difficult for his government through it.

''We will keep them on their toes and hold them to account by utilising the social and traditional media all the more. What he wishes to hide shall be made manifest and known to all''.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed urged well-meaning Nigerians to hold Fani-Kayode and Governor Ayo Fayose accountable for spreading false news about President Muhammadu Buhari's health.

