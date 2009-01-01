Home | News | General | APC takes steps to end epic battle between Dino Melaye and Governor Bello

- The fight between Dino Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello is about to come to an end

- APC has reportedly set up a reconciliation committee to look into the matter

- The committee would be led by General Idris Garba (retd.)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a reconciliation committee to settle the dispute between Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, and Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye.

Punch reports that the seven-member committee would be led by Gen. Idris Garba(retd.).

NAIJ.com gathered that others in the committee are: Chief Don Etiebet, Patricia Etteh; Group Capt. Rufai Garba(retd.), Alhaji Umar Lawan Kareto, Group Capt. Joe Orji (retd.) and the party’s deputy national secretary, Mr. Victor Giadom (secretary).

Melaye and Bello have been in a fight for close to a year with Melaye accusing Bello of plotting an assassination attempt against him and paying people to recall him from the Senate.

At the inauguration of the committee, APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun said: “The situation in Kogi is unique. And we want to give every possible opportunity for a settlement. What triggered the events in Kogi was very tragic in their nature.

“So for us as a party, we are bending over backwards to say, yes we understand your feelings; we understand what you have been through; we understand the work that you have put in to get the APC elected; we understand also that God who disposes of power, brought somebody at the last minute to be the beneficiary of all the work and labour that everybody obviously has put in.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Kogi residents and civil servants are grumbling as Governor Bello reportedly causes obstruction with new mansion

The 42-year-old governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, is reportedly completing a state-of-the-art mansion that has beaten the physical plan of an area in the state.

The mansion is located on Mahmoud Atta street at the Government Reserved Area of Okene and is reportedly blocking a major road in the area.

