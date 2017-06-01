Home | News | General | Varsity student that defiled, mutilated 8-yr-old girl escapes from Police custudy

By Davies Iheamnachor

CALABAR—The Rivers State Police Command is on the trail of the 23-year-old man, a suspected ritualist, who was detained, weekend, for abducting, defiling, murdering and mutilating an eight-year old girl, Chikamso Victory.

The suspect, Ifeanyichukwu Dike, disappeared from the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, of the State Police Command just after he was paraded by the Police.

Police

Dike, a 200 level student of a Federal university had killed the little girl, removed her vital parts and was on his way to dispose of the remains of the victim before he was caught by a local vigilante in the area.

However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, who confirmed the development yesterday, said the Police have mounted machinery to ensure the suspect is re-arrested.

Zaki revealed that the Investigative Police Officer, IPO, in charge of the suspect, John Bosco, has been detained while an investigation is ongoing.

He assured parents of the victim that the culprit will be rearrested.

He said: “What happened is an individual’s negligence and it is really unfortunate. The escape happened in the presence of the complainant, but we are making efforts to re-arrest him in no time.

“This is a serious issue but we are not relenting. This can happen to anybody. The IPO in charge of the suspect has been arrested and detained in the Police custody and investigation is on to the re-arrest of the suspect.”

Victim’s father cries out

Meanwhile, father of the victim, Mr. Earnest Mezuoba, disclosed that the suspect escaped from the Police net the same day he was paraded.

Mezuoba accused the Police of conspiracy, noting that the suspect disappeared because of negligence on the part of the Police.

