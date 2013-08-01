Home | News | General | Buhari’s APC rules out zoning

By Omeiza Ajayi & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress APC has denied zoning its governorship ticket in Anambra to any part of the state. Spokesman of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement issued, Monday, in Abuja.

He said, “The attention of the National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress APC has been called to a report that the party has zoned the governorship ticket in Anambra State to a particular part of the state. This report is false.

APC

“The party has not taken any such decision. We are committed to providing equal opportunities for all the aspirants to compete freely and democratically in the primaries. All aspirants that have been cleared by the party to contest in the primaries should, therefore, ignore the misleading report”.

Earlier, yesterday, the Onitsha Traders Consultative Forum, OTCF, had upon the rumours quarreled with the alleged zoning.

Chairman of OTCF, Chief Vin Obi in an interview with Vanguard said, “if APC wanted to zone the candidacy of the party to Anambra North, they should have done that when the aspirants have not purchased their forms, been screened and cleared for the party primary, it cannot be at this last minute. APC should, therefore, allow the 12 aspirants who are already in the race for the ticket of the party to contest to test their popularity.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General