Alleged marginalization: Non-indigenes threaten boycott

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

NON indigenes of Anambra State resident in the state, under the aegis of Assemblies of Non-indigenes Association of Nigeria, yesterday, threatened to mobilize its members to boycott the election if the marginalization of non-indigenes allegedly initiated by a former governor of the state continues unabated.

National coordinator of the association, Ibuchim Ezekwere, who disclosed this shortly after their crucial meeting at GRA Onitsha, said the marginalization syndrome started during the tenure of former Governor Peter Obi’s administration when he bluntly denied non-indigenes of the state the opportunity to contest any elective position.

Ezekwere contended that such a denial cuts across market leadership, to the extent that they were not allowed to contest an election into the leadership of all the major markets in the state. He, however, noted that although the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano came on board with a different policy that partially addressed the marginalization issue, the non-indigenes are now demanding full right and participation as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

