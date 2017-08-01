“A King is a King, No Noise” – Annie Idibia Gushes About 2Face
- 2 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Actress Annie Idibia is such a proud wife! The mother of two took to her Instagram page to pour encomium on her husband 2Face for giving an awesome performance at the One Africa Music Festival in New York last week.
She shared a video of him performing on stage and wrote;
“Can i brag a lil on his behalf??? Cos he NEVER ever will… Maybe The only artiste that didn’t post anything/video on his page after his “glorious” performance in NY… A King Is A King..No Noise.. No plenty Hyping.. Notting.. Not Just Me, but We Are All (Africans) Super Proud Of You.. No Rival.. No Competition.. We Love You..
Keep Kinging .. #YourNum1fan #2baba #simpleNclassy”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles