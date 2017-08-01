Home | News | General | “A King is a King, No Noise” – Annie Idibia Gushes About 2Face

Actress Annie Idibia is such a proud wife! The mother of two took to her Instagram page to pour encomium on her husband 2Face for giving an awesome performance at the One Africa Music Festival in New York last week.

She shared a video of him performing on stage and wrote;

“Can i brag a lil on his behalf??? Cos he NEVER ever will… Maybe The only artiste that didn’t post anything/video on his page after his “glorious” performance in NY… A King Is A King..No Noise.. No plenty Hyping.. Notting.. Not Just Me, but We Are All (Africans) Super Proud Of You.. No Rival.. No Competition.. We Love You.. Keep Kinging .. #YourNum1fan #2baba #simpleNclassy”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General