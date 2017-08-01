Home | News | General | Government For My Country Na Joke! – Wizkid Tweets
“A King is a King, No Noise” – Annie Idibia Gushes About 2Face
‘You Can Now Commit Suicide’ – APC Tells Gov. Fayose Following Buhari’s Return

Government For My Country Na Joke! – Wizkid Tweets



  • 2 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Star boy, Wizkid is not happy with the things he reads and sees about Nigerian and he has taken to Twitter to tweet about it. According to him, the government of his country is a joke!

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Government For My Country Na Joke! – Wizkid Tweets
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 405