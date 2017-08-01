Home | News | General | ‘You Can Now Commit Suicide’ – APC Tells Gov. Fayose Following Buhari’s Return

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State reminded Governor Fayose of his promise to commit suicide if Buhari recovers.

The ruling party said this while addressing participants of a rally it held in Ekiti State together with the coalition of civil society groups, on Monday in Ado Ekiti, the state capital to celebrate the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after 104 days in London for medical vacation,

APC’s Acting Chairman in the State, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye, said God has shamed those wishing the President death, as she further appealed to Fayose to make good his threat to commit suicide if President Buhari returns to Nigeria hale and hearty.

She said;

“Mr Fayose has turned himself to propaganda-in-chief , but we are happy that God has shamed those who thought President Buhari won’t return alive. With this rally, the end has come to Governor Fayose’s reign in Ekiti.

“The good people of this state are not in support of Fayose’s action , because we are cultured and compassionate people.

“ Look at the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, he went to Abuja to welcome the president back to Nigeria. That was a show of maturity, why was our governor not learning from this?

“We are solidly behind President Buhari even beyond 2019. And we are pleading with Nigerians to discountenance whatever Fayose has been saying against the president. He was not speaking for us, he only spoke for himself”.

