NBC Officially Bans Olamide's "Wo," Davido's "Fall,' 9ice's "Living Things" (See Full List)
NBC Officially Bans Olamide's "Wo," Davido's "Fall,' 9ice's "Living Things" (See Full List)



The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has tagged five Nigerian songs as “Not to be Broadcasted.”

The corporation released the list, saying it has banned the 5 songs from being aired.

The songs are: Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If(Remix)“; and 9ice‘s “Living Things.”

The Federal Ministry of Health had in a tweet on Friday said that the video to Olamide’s “Wo” is in violation of the Tobacco Control Act 2015.

