Home | News | General | Nigerian Banks Sack At Least 340 Staff Every Week – National Bureau of Statistics Reveals
NBC Officially Bans Olamide’s “Wo,” Davido’s “Fall,’ 9ice’s “Living Things” (See Full List)
Beyonce Shows Off Her Banging Post-Baby Body In $179 Skin Tight Mini Dress (Photos)

Nigerian Banks Sack At Least 340 Staff Every Week – National Bureau of Statistics Reveals



  • 3 hours 18 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

he National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says its latest data analysis on banks in Nigeria revealed that 8,663 people lost their jobs in the first half of 2017.

The figure means that an average of 340 people were sacked every week from January to June 2017.

The NBS statistics is contained in a report on Monday titled “Selected Banking Sector Data: Sectorial Breakdown of Credit, ePayment Channels and Staff Strength.”

In the first quarter of 2017, 174 top executive staff were gainfully employed but the figure reduced to 161 in the second quarter.

Figures for senior level staff showed that 20,483 were on payroll in the first quarter. This dropped to 19,826 in the second quarter.

For junior staff category, 33,783 were employed as at the second quarter, lesser than the 36,202 that had jobs in the first quarter.

However, the number of contract staff increased from 20,237 in the first quarter to 21,837 in the second quarter.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Nigerian Banks Sack At Least 340 Staff Every Week – National Bureau of Statistics Reveals
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 403