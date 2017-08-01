Home | News | General | Beyonce Shows Off Her Banging Post-Baby Body In $179 Skin Tight Mini Dress (Photos)

Beyoncé is definitely bouncing back after the birth of her twins. The Lemonade star welcomed Rumi and Sir two months ago but she’s wasted no time losing the baby weight. In fact, she flaunted her already svelte yet buxom figure in a series of pics she shared Monday.

The hitmaker, 35, who also shares five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with husband Jay-Z, posed for the camera in a tight $179 red mini dress that she wore off the shoulders so as to put on show her voluptuous bosom. She struck a pose that caused even more of her bountifulness to bust out of the form-fitting number.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General