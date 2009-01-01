Home | News | General | BREAKING: Buhari holds meeting with service chiefs
Beyonce Shows Off Her Banging Post-Baby Body In $179 Skin Tight Mini Dress (Photos)
BREAKING: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezani

BREAKING: Buhari holds meeting with service chiefs



  • 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Muhammadu Buhari is holding with service chiefs at his residence in Abuja

According to reports the Chief of Defence, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas are at the meeting

Buhari returned from 104 days medical vacation in London, United Kingdom on Saturday.

In an address to Nigerians on Monday, the president had vowed to tackle the problem of insecurity, while insisting Nigeria’s unity is unnegotiable

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BREAKING: Buhari holds meeting with service chiefs
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 397