BREAKING: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezani
The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of assets valued at $16,441,906 linked the former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission told Justice Abdulaziz Anka that the assets are suspected to be proceeds of corruption.
Details later…
