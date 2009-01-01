Home | News | General | BREAKING: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezani
BREAKING: Buhari holds meeting with service chiefs
Buhari’s broadcast a compendium of lies , we challenge him on evidence – Zionists

BREAKING: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezani



  • 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of assets valued at $16,441,906 linked the former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission told Justice Abdulaziz Anka that the assets are suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

Details later…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BREAKING: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of More Assets Linked To Diezani
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 397