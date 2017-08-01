Home | News | General | What I told Nnamdi Kanu at our closed-door meeting – Catholic Priest, Obidimma

The Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obidimma, on Monday advised the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to toll the path of peace and stop the call for Nigeria’s disintegration.

Obidimma gave the advice when Kanu led his members to pay the cleric a visit on Monday.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the cleric disclosed that he had fruitful discussion with Kanu on issues of general concern and the way forward.

Obidimma said he warned Kanu on the campaign to boycott of the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

He said, “For me, it will be more problematic to say that there won’t be any election in Anambra, it is like somebody firing gun on his toes.

“Christ came into the world and reincarnated the message of peace and that was why I advised Kanu to uphold peace following the tensions everywhere in the country. Let love lead all that we do.

“I advised him to do anything within his power to instill peace, even in their agitation, let there be prudence.”

