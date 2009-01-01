TRAGEDY: Truck crushes nine to death in Edo

Tragedy has struck at Oka market in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State after a truck driver rammed into a commercial bus killing no fewer than nine persons.

It was learnt that the deceased include two children and the bus driver.

It‎ was gathered that the incident occurred on Eguasco Street at about 6am on Tuesday.

Our correspondent learnt that the driver of the bus, whose identity could not be ascertained, had slowed down his vehicle to pickup some passengers going to Third junction when the truck rammed into the bus from the rear.

The driver of the truck was said to have escaped as soon the accident occurred.

A resident in the area, who identified himself as Eken, said that at least six of the passengers, including the driver, died on the spot, while three others who were rushed to Akugbe hospital died later.

The development was said to have angered the youths and other commercial bus drivers in the area as they took to the streets to protest the death of their colleague.

They also set the truck ablaze.

Photo credit: Channels TV