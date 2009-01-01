Buhari’s Safe Return Excites Abia PDP

President Buhari’s safe return has excited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state.

The party in the state said it is happy over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari after his medical vacation in London.

Chief Don Ubani, the Publicity Secretary of The party, told newsmen in Umuahia, on Monday that “all Abia people are happy.

“Our party feels happy that our president is back from his medical trip abroad,” Ubani said.

He said that the party wanted him to return and resume his duties in order to provide Nigerians with good leadership and governance.

He said that as a human being, the president deserved sympathy over his health challenge, his party affiliation notwithstanding.

Ubani also said that PDP shared similar opinion with the president that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable.

He, however, advised the president to address the fundamental issues, which he said, were currently threatening the nation’s unity.

According to him, the present agitations for self-determination by some ethnic nationalities in the country resulted from existing imbalance, injustice and inequity.

Ubani said, “PDP does not believe in the balkanisation of the country. The party believes in restructuring.

“The president should invite the agitators to a roundtable to peacefully address the problems that triggered the agitations.

“As a father of the nation, he should demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in the face of these agitations.

“He should be favourably disposed to listen to the agitations and display a willingness to deal with the problems rather than issue threats to the agitators.

“There is no problem without a solution but it depends on the approach of the person at the head,” Ubani said.

He further urged the president to deal with the problem of hate speeches, saying that it had the potential to throw the nation into an unimaginable turmoil.

He urged the president to consider the call by some prominent Nigerians and groups in the country for the implementation of the 2014 National Conference report.

The party spokesman commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for providing effective leadership as acting president.

He, however, said “Nigerians, no doubt missed the president for the period he was away.”

He opined that as the president, there were decisions he could take on the spur-of-the-moment, which Osinbajo could not without consulting with him.

“There is a difference between the president and an acting president,” Ubani said.