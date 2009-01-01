Home | News | General | Saudi government officials visit the 2 Nigerian pilgrims beaten up at the airport, apologize
Saudi government officials visit the 2 Nigerian pilgrims beaten up at the airport, apologize
- 2 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Saudi government on Monday apologised to two Nigerian pilgrims who were maltreated by security personnel at the Madina Airport.
Deputy Governor of Madina region, Sheikh Mohammad Albijawi tendered the apology during a visit to the victims in their hotel.
He promised that the security officials will be sanctioned for their action.
He urged Nigerian pilgrims to be of good conduct and perform the annual spiritual pilgrimage based on the religious guidelines and instructions.
Albijawi disclosed that the Saudi authorities have put facilities in place “to ensure a hitch free Hajj this year”.
Reacting, Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Umaru Salisu Zainabu, commended the Saudi Arabia authorities for a swift response over the incident.
Responding, the affected pilgrims Audu Damina Muhammad and Ibrahim Nani Godi expressed their gratitude to the Saudi authorities and the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for responding to their plight promptly.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 397