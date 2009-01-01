Home | News | General | Communal clashes claims several lives in Delta state

- Governor Ifeanyi Okowa warns that the government will deal decisively with perpetrators of renewed violence between Igbide and Okpolo-Enwhe communities

- The governor condoles with those who lost their loved ones in the renewed hostilities between the two communities

- Okowa urges urged both communities to remain calm and embrace peace while investigation into the clashes progress

Several persons have been reportedly killed in clashes between Igbide and Okpolo-Enwhe communities in Isoko south local government area of Delta state.

Premium Times reports that the Delta state governor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday August 21, condemned the renewed hostilities between the two communities and warned that the government will deal decisively with perpetrators of the violence.

According to a statement by his chief press secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the governor expressed concerns over the renewed attacks on both communities which have claimed lives and properties on both sides.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Delta State Government has been brought to the renewed hostilities between Igbide and Okpolo-Enwhe communities in Isoko South Local Government Area. Government is seriously worried by the intensity of the renewed attacks on both communities which have culminated in wanton loss of life and properties.

"The governor regrets the displacement of families, businesses and directed security agencies to promptly investigate and ensure the prosecution of the culprits in the renewed communal clashes in Igbide and Okpolo-Enwhe, where several lives were reportedly lost."

Governor Okowa condoled with those who lost their loved ones in the violence and urged both communities to remain calm embrace peace while investigation into the clashes progress.

Vanguard reports that about six people were feared dead and scores wounded following the renewed clashes between Igbide and Okpolo-Enwhe communities over a land dispute.

The newspaper stated that hundreds of people fled the communities after the violence erupted over the weekend.

