We know you were poisoned by people who don't love Nigeria - APC chieftain to Buhari

- Foremost Benue-born social activist and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Barrister Franc Utoo, has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

- Utoo suggested that the president was poisoned by enemies of Nigeria

- He also said some political elements tried to hijack the federal government while the president was away

Foremost Benue-born social activist and APC chieftain, Barrister Franc Utoo, has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Utoo stated that the survival of the president after his 103-day medical sojourn in London, was a clear attestation of the hands of God at work.

He wrote: “Even though your ailment was shrouded in secrecy, many Nigerians had an idea of what went wrong: that you were poisoned by people who never loved this country; people who feel intimidated with your love for Nigeria and stoic integrity and transparency.”

Utoo went on to write that of all Nigerian leaders, President Buhari is the most stainless and non corrupt. The most disciplined.

“You fought long and hard for this country; on the war front and in the field of administration. You have endured sacrifices for our country that most of us cannot begin to imagine.

“On our own part, most of us still exuded confidence in you. We love you. We prayed for you. People were united in prayers for you: Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists; north and south; rich and poor; the ruling party and the opposition.

“Little wonder, world famous Christian leaders like the Archbishop of Canterbury and Bishop Adeboye were with you physically in London,” he wrote.

Utoo praised vice resident, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for weathering the storm created by President Buhari's absence.

“He held sway to the admiration of Nigerians. He showed deep seated commitment to your cause and exhibited real loyalty. .

“Nevertheless, while you were away, the "jackals and hyenas" attempted to form a parallel government. They undermined the presidency led by the Acting President. They stunted our growth due to their selfishness. They delayed the implementation of the 2017 budget and sundry state matters,” he wrote.

He urged the president to forgive those who wish him ill and dead and reprimand those who took advantage of his ill health.

He also advised the president to do away with some of his aides who he said have turned to monsters and are used to deceit.

Utoo further advised the president to avoid the voice of those who are calling on him to run for 2019, stressing that the president needs to give his health maximum attention.

He instead opined that the president should prepare and mentor leaders who will take over from him and continue with his ideals and values in 2019.

He expressed optimism that President Buhari would bring the country together and unite Nigerians, adding that there is so much polarity in the polity and disunity in the land.

“There is so much disaffection. So much suspicion and bickering. Our politics have become petty, partisan and poisoned.

“But in truth, we are not as divided as our politics and differences suggests. We are a great people with love in our hearts and with an intense fear of God. The average among us remain our brothers keepers.

“We are one people, pledging allegiance to the same constitution and respecting the green colours exemplified on our passports and national flag. We are ready to always stand in brotherhood, as rhymed by our national anthem,” he concluded.

NAIJ.com had reported that Utoo was abducted on Saturday, June 20 in the presence of his 2 kids, around Chambian Plaza in Gwarimpa-Abuja.

The abductors were said to have trailed Utoo from his house when he went out with the kids and house help to pick some groceries from the supermarket. He has since been released.

