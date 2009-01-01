Home | News | General | Buhari’s speech: APC is responsible for hate speeches - Ohanaeze Ndigbo declares

- Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the presidential broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari

- Ndigbo accused All Progressive Congress (APC) over the hate speech in Nigeria

- It however noted that Buhari's administration has less than two years to prove itself

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari, today, August 21.

Reports have it that Ndigbo through Achi Okpaga, national publicity secretary in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital said the All Progressive Congress (APC), was responsible for such hate speech.

NAIJ.com gathered that Okpaga however said that the APC members has to purge themselves first before accusing others.

He said:''I join other well-meaning Nigerians in thanking God for the president’s miraculous recovery.

''It is however pertinent for the government to get on with business and start implementing the budget to the fullest.

''This administration has less than two years to prove its mettle, in all ramifications, to Nigerians''.

Meanwhile, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said it is ''hypocritical of President Muhammadu Buhari to believe in one Nigeria''.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu said this while disagreeing with the President’s remark on the unity of Nigeria.

Buhari in his address to the nation, following his return from London, where he spent over 100-days had harped on the unity of Nigeria.

However, Madu, in a statement said: ''We the people of Biafra can never be deceived by a man fully blooded with religious, ethnic sentimental and hatred against the people of Biafra.

''Buhari in his inner sense of reasoning believes that with his kinsmen occupying the military positions of service chiefs, including all the most senior military offices/positions, he will easily crush Biafra.

''Maybe with his intimidating tendencies over Igbo governors, National Assembly members, religious/opinion/ political leaders, he still thinks he can crush Biafra''.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Honorable Abdulmumin Jibrin, the suspended member of Nigeria’s lower legislative chambers, also reacted to the speech delivered by President Buhari, today, August 21.

