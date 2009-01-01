Home | News | General | Buhari's appointees ignore presidency's order to resume office

- The new heads of CCB, ICPC; and Pencom have reportedly refused to resume office

- The presidency on Friday directed the new appointees to resume work in acting capacity until the Senate's confirmation

- The Senate on Saturday, however warned the appointees to not resume until they have been confirmed

The rift between the Nigerian Senate and the presidency seems to have taken another turn as the newly appointed heads of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) refused to resume work.

The presidency had on Friday ordered the three men to resume their posts in acting capacity until the Senate would confirm them.

NAIJ.com learnt that Ali Usman was to resume as the new acting chairman of PenCom; Mohammed Isah as chairman of CCB and Bolaji Owasanoye as chairman of ICPC.

However, on Saturday, August 19, the Senate issued a different order, advising the nominees to stay away from office until their nominations have been confirmed.

According to a report by Premium Times, the nominees heeded the Senate's warning as against the presidency order and refused to resume for the various offices on Monday, August 21.

No official reason has been giving for their refusal to resume as expected on Monday.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that two of the 14 members announced to the board of the ICPC are under investigation for alleged corruption in the region of N1billion. The two nominees are Maimuna Aliyu and Sa’ad Alanamu.

According to the International Center for Investigative Reporting, Alanamu is being investigated on corruption charges allegedly committed while he headed several institutions in Kwara state, Aliyu has a longstanding case of abuse of office, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds against her.

