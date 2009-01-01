Home | News | General | Policeman in uniform spotted preaching at Lagos market (photo)

NAIJ.com came across a video of a policeman preaching inside a very popular market in Lagos state.

How far will you go to let your voice be heard especially where it concerns your beliefs, both religious or otherwise?

A policeman decided to visit the popular Alaba international market in Lagos, in his bid to promote the spread of the gospel of Christ.

The man did not seem to mind passersby as he did what he came to do, armed with his Bible and a gramophone.

