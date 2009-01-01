Policeman in uniform spotted preaching at Lagos market (photo)
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
NAIJ.com came across a video of a policeman preaching inside a very popular market in Lagos state.
How far will you go to let your voice be heard especially where it concerns your beliefs, both religious or otherwise?
A policeman decided to visit the popular Alaba international market in Lagos, in his bid to promote the spread of the gospel of Christ.
The man did not seem to mind passersby as he did what he came to do, armed with his Bible and a gramophone.
READ ALSO: Excited Nigerian policemen pose for photographs with Nnamdi Kanu
READ ALSO: 5 Crazy things Nigeria police must stop in 2017
See the video of him preaching below:[embedded content]
What do you think?
Meanwhile, see what Nigerians said when asked if the police is their friend according to the popular slogan:[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles