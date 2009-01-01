Home | News | General | Nnamdi Kanu only deceiving Igbo people, cannot achieve Biafra - Niger Delta group leader Duku warns

The leader of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, John Duku, has told Igbo people not to trust Nnamdi Kanu to help them achieve Biafra.

Duku said this while re-emphasising the October 1 quit notice his group issued to Hausa and Yoruba people in the Niger Delta in an interview with Punch.

Duku, who claimed the Igbos were not affected by the quit notice from the Niger Delta, said Kanu was just deceiving a lot of people from the south-east with his agitation.

He also said his group was not issuing an ordinary threat.

“We intend to achieve a Niger Delta Republic; we intend to control our resources in a way that will be in the interest of the Niger Delta people.

“We intend to move our people from where we are today to a good position.

“The Igbo people are our brothers and we don’t have a problem with them. Even when the northerners issued a threat to them, they did not (retaliate).

“Nnamdi Kanu is just deceiving the Igbo people; he cannot achieve Biafra," he boasted.

Duku said the action of his group would start in the Niger Delta.

“Any elder or traditional ruler who does not respect himself will have himself and his generation to blame because we are not going to take it kindly with them.

“At this stage, we have passed the era when anything would happen to the Niger Delta; a particular group would come and claim to be the leaders.

“They (the leaders) are not leading us. We have some credible people that we respect in the Niger Delta,” he said.

Emphasizing how the quit notice would be implemented on October, he said: “Before October 1, we will occupy the NDDC office as our headquarters. That is what we are going to do. After all, the current crop of NDDC was a plot to deceive the Niger Delta people. I have to say this.

“They have never commissioned one kilometre of road. Even before September, we will start with them. I am serious about this.

“We are having series of meetings and we are going to come out very soon on our position concerning the NDDC.

“We can assure you that we are not going to cripple only the oil installations, but all the investments that have to do with the government; we have to shut them down in the Niger Delta.”

He said while the group was getting the blessings of about 200 other organisations, it is also looking at gathering up to 5000 fighters to implement the notice.

He said the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua actually meant well for the Niger Delta lamenting that his successor, Goodluck Jonathan, could not execute any project in the region all through his six years reign.

He also said he supported President Muhammadu Buhari against Jonathan in 2017, but that the former had now disappointed the people.

“The cry today that the oil companies should relocate their headquarters to the region is what Jonathan ought to have done for us.

“I supported the government of Buhari until he began to disappoint us,” he said.

Duku listed the conditions for the quit notice to be withdrawn to include the withdrawal of the one issued by the Arewa youths and the setting up of a dialogue committee to include the oil industries.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that John Duku revealed why his group issued an October 1 quit notice to the northerners and Yorubas in the region.

Duku, in an interview with Punch, said apart from being in retaliation of the notice issued by the Arewa youths to Igbos in the north, there is the fear that those to implement the quit notice may not be able to differentiate the Ikwerre or Niger Delta man from those affected by the order.

