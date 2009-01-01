Home | News | General | BREAKING: President Buhari in closed door meeting with service chiefs
BREAKING: President Buhari in closed door meeting with service chiefs



- President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with Service chiefs

- Though the purpose of the meeting is not yet known however sources say it may be connected with the president’s charge to the security agencies

The President, Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with Service Chiefs in his office at his official residence, Channels Tv reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that those in attendance include the Chief of Defence, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas.

As at the time of filing this report the purpose of the meeting is not yet known. However sources say it may be connected with the president’s charge to the security agencies not to relent in their fight against insurgency.

