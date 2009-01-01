Home | News | General | Biafra: Igbos are not mature enough to handle their own affairs - Outspoken Catholic priest tells Nnamdi Kanu to his face

- Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma told Nnamdi Kanu that his latest order for a boycott of the upcoming Anambra elections is like somebody firing gun on his toes

- He advised the IPOB leader and his followers to stop calling for the division of the country and work for peace instead

- He however supported the call for restructuring and noted that there has to be a unifying umbrella where Igbo stakeholders will gather and register their protest

- The cleric also thanked God for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that his entire ministry had been praying for the president

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, a fiery Catholic priest, gave his opinion about the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitations in a closed door meeting with the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that during a visit by the IPOB leader, the priest who presides over the Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra, reportedly stated that Igbos are selfish in nature, yet they are clamoring for a sovereign state.

READ ALSO: Buhari is a hypocrite for believing in a united Nigeria - MASSOB

He told Kanu that his latest decision to boycott the upcoming Anambra elections is like “somebody firing gun on his toes,” as he asked him whether Igbos are mature enough to handle their own affairs.

He condemned the call for the boycott by Kanu and his group and advised them to stop calling for the division of the country.

Obimma asked Kanu and his supporters to work for peace instead.

In a chat with newsmen, the priest stated that he had a fruitful discussion with Kanu on issues of general concern and the way forward.

Speaking further on the details of the meeting, he said: “For me, it will be more problematic to say that there won’t be any election in Anambra, it is like somebody firing gun on his toes.

“Christ came into the world and reincarnated the message of peace and that was why I advised Kanu to uphold peace, following the tensions everywhere in the country. Let love lead all that we do.

“I advised him to do anything within his power to instill peace. Even in their agitation, let there be prudence.”

Obimma however criticized the marginalization of certain sections of the country, lamenting over the inequality in the distribution of the nation’s resources.

He expressed his support for a restructuring of the nation, stating: “In our country Nigeria, it is certain that there is marginalization, nepotism and tribalism.

“We are one Nigeria but some people are being marginalized and that is why we have all these agitations; but in everything, let there be prudence as we also pray for divine intervention.

“Igbos are clamoring for Biafra but an average Igbo man is selfish in nature and the question is, how matured are we to handle our affairs.

“Where are the Igbo cabals and stakeholders; like Nnia Nwodo, Peter Obi, Emeka Anyaoku, Ifeanyi Ubah, Prof. Charles Soludo, Emmanuel Iwuanwaywu, and many others?

“There has to be a unifying umbrella where they will gather and register their protest.”

He spoke further about the recent return of President Muhammadu Buhari stating: “We thank God for Buhari’s return and the entire ministry has been praying for his safe return.

“Nobody will wish a fellow human being dead. The President should know that Nigerians love him.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) denied reports that its leader Nnamdi Kanu withdrew the group's call for a boycott of the November 18, Anambra election.

The group said at no time did Kanu say IPOB will be part of the elections in the state.

Watch this NAIJ.com TV video of Nigerians reacting to the Biafra Secret Service inaugurated by Nnamdi Kanu:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General