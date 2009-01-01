"Buhari will keep Nigeria one by all means"

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari would do everything possible to keep Nigeria one despite the various agitations in parts of the country.

Adesina said this while receiving members of Coalition of South East Youths for Buhari who marched to the main gate of the Presidential Villa, Abuja to declare their support for Buhari.

The presidential spokesman described the activities of those working towards the disintegration of the country as a waste of energy.

He said, “You must have heard our President yesterday (Monday) in his nationwide address when he said, whatever it takes, Nigeria will be kept together. I tell you, whatever it takes this President, he will keep the country together.

“Therefore, anybody who is planning something else should know that it is just a mere waste of time. It is like beating a dead horse which is cheer waste of energy. Nigeria will remain one, President Muhammadu Buhari will keep the country together.

“As we speak, he is meeting with his service chiefs on how to enhance security in the country. You know that when there is security, there will be development. When there is security, you can guarantee that the economy will grow; when there is security, we can face our business and business can strive.

“So, whatever it will take to secure the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will do along with other people in government.”

Adesina promised the youth that the South East would get its due under Buhari’s leadership.

“I want to promise on his behalf that the South East will get its due during the time of President Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari.

“The roads in the region will be fixed and the second Niger Bridge will be done. Everything-infrastructure, positions, offices-all that the centre needs to do for the region, the South East region will get its own fair share,” he promised.

Adesina said the rally organised by the South East youths was significant because some people he described as mischief makers always say that the region is not with the President.

While debunking that assertion, the Presidential spokesman said it was in the region that Buhari was christened Okechukwu during the campaign.

He also recalled that Buhari was honoured with a chieftaincy title in Abia State.

It was in the south east in Abia precisely that Eze Ikot Nne gave him a traditional title. So we know that every part of this country approves the leadership of President Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari.

“Last week, youths from South South region were here to also show their solidarity with him. This gives us confidence that no matter what anybody does, no matter the antics of people who plot mischief, Nigeria will remain one,” he added.

The group’s convener, Mr. Steve Anyata, said the rally was intended to “counter the inhumane demonstrations by a handful of sponsored elements” calling for the return or resignation of the President when he was away in London.

Anyata said the rally was also meant to drum support for Buhari in the South East at a time the nation was going through trying times.

He said, “Mr. President, it is noteworthy to inform you that while you were away, a lot took place that would welcome your kind attention.

“One of those was the quit notice issued to Igbos in northern Nigeria by a group of Arewa youths, which, given the negative fallouts of such past threats, raised a reason for more than a concern in the polity.

“But we are glad to say that under your deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, attempts were made to elicit concrete commitments from parties concerned and to douse heightening tensions. We, therefore, believe that with your return, issues such as we had earlier mentioned will receive your expedited attention and kind attention.

“We call on you to go on with the serious business of leading Nigeria as you undertook to do during your campaign visits to our zone in 2015 and during the presidential inauguration in May that year.

“Already, progressive impacts of your change administration are here for all to see. We have seen an impressive stability in foreign exchange, we have seen a serious drop in corruption, we have seen a rise in our foreign reserves and the moves for the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway as well as for the construction of the Second Niger bridge.

“As a county, it is no longer news that we are leaving recession behind us. Surely, things are looking up and we, the youth of the South East will stand with you in support and prayer until you achieve your noble vision of the country.”