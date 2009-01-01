Home | News | General | Eye service returns as Buhari resumes- Senator Shehu Sani says
Eye service returns as Buhari resumes- Senator Shehu Sani says



According to Senator Shehu Sani when President Buhari was away, self-service was noticed but as he has returned, eye service has returned also.

He said this in a post he shared on Facebook today. See the post and another interesting one he shared below

