Home | News | General | "They Said Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC"
Quit Notice To Fulani Herdsmen: Ignore Middle Belt Group - Ortom
Treat Nnamdi Kanu with utmost care, Fani-Kayode tells Buhari

"They Said Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC"



  • 4 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
National Chairman, National Conscience Party, Mr. Yunusa Tanko, has said that there was a rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari was poisoned through AC (Air Condition).

He said he was happy that Buhari came back safe and sound. He also said he was happy on how Buhari responded to the issue of Biafra agitation.

Tanko who featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, however, said that the National Assembly is responsible for several agitations for restructuring in the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

"They Said Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC"
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 364