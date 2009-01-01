"They Said Buhari Was Poisoned Through AC"

National Chairman, National Conscience Party, Mr. Yunusa Tanko, has said that there was a rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari was poisoned through AC (Air Condition).

He said he was happy that Buhari came back safe and sound. He also said he was happy on how Buhari responded to the issue of Biafra agitation.

Tanko who featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, however, said that the National Assembly is responsible for several agitations for restructuring in the country.