Facts about militants attack at Ishawo Ikorodu on April 9, 2017

- Reports have it that nine people were on Monday, April 10, killed in an invasion that happened at Yawe area of Ishawo community in Ikorodu area of Lagos

- On the same day some militants engaged the security personnel, soldiers and policemen protecting the area in a gun duel

- Security is said to have improved tremendously under government of Akinwunmi Ambode in the state

Ikorodu is a city in north-east part of Lagos state, Nigeria. It is situated along the state lagoon and shares a boundary with Ogun state.

Oil pipelines like Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation pipeline (NNPC) in Lagos is located in this Lagos ourskirt. unfortunately there has been oil pipeline vandalism attacks in this area for years.

Among the place located at Ikorodu is Ishawo where there has been recurrent pipeline explosions despite the presence of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Awatse (an Hausa word for scatter).

Ikorodu is shown within Lagos state

Informatoion reveals that the vandals are mostly of Ijaw origin, they are very familiar with the water. They are expert swimmers. Pipeline vandalism is their source of income; this is what they do for a living.

Reports have it that gunmen numbering about 40 and clad in military camouflages on Sunday, April 16, stormed the area around 1 am to wreaked havoc.

NAIJ.com gathered that the militants on Monday, April 10, struck at Woodland Estate, near the Ishawo creeks and engaged the security personnel, soldiers and policemen protecting the area in a gun duel.

At the end of the gun duel, five policemen and two soldiers were reportedly killed by the militants.

Suffice it to say that the periodic attacks by militants on Lagos are becoming insecant but it should be curbed effectively.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported the state police command reported that it arrested 19 suspected pipeline vandals within the metropolis.

